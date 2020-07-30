India welcomes start of assembling of world’s largest fusion reactor; says paves way for clean source of energy

SOURCE: DNA INDIA

As International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) began the assembly of world’s largest nuclear fusion reactor, India which is part of the mega-project said it is a “testimony of relentless human pursuit of knowledge..enduring quest to use science for the welfare of humanity” and in this case “abundant clean and sustainable source of energy”.

ITER is funded by 7 countries European Union, India, Japan, China, Russia, South Korea, United States. 35 countries are part of the project. The project aims to build the world’s largest tokamak or a magnetic fusion reactor for large-scale and carbon-free source of energy. Calling ITER a project of “extraordinary vision and ambition and unparalleled scale and complexity”, Indian PM Modi said, “by seeking to emulate sun’s energy production on earth it is attempting the task of cosmic proportions.”

His message was delivered by the Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf. Tuesday’s event marks the beginning of the assembly process of the ITER tokamak fusion reactor. Piece by piece, different components of reactor will be put in place in a sequence, to complete the assembly.

Indian PM highlighted the role of Indian scientists saying,” India is proud to be part of the global enterprise that is at the frontier of science and engineering. Indian scientists have made a valuable contribution to the development and fabrication” at the facility and have “demonstrated India’s capability for design and manufacture at the most advance level”.

The project involves international collaboration, which PM said it is a perfect symbol of Indian belief ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means the world is one family. The project is located in Saint-Paul-lès-Durance, Provence, southern France.