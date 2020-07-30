India wary of terror threat in J&K amid US-Taliban agreement

SOURCE: THE WEEK

Even as Jammu and Kashmir is completing a year of being reborn as a Union Territory on August 5, security agencies are worried about increasing cross border threat from Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba joining hands with Taliban as US troop withdrawal begins in Afghanistan .

Militancy in Kashmir had begun in 1989-90 with the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Mujahideen, who had been fighting the Soviets and were funded by the US and armed by Pakistan, turned their attention to Kashmir, and began infiltrating into the Valley. Indian intelligence agencies are concerned that a similar situation may develop now in Afghanistan, with the United States beginning withdrawl of its troops. The Taliban, now freed of military pressure, may turn their attention to Jammu and Kashmir.

Already, there are reports that representatives of Taliban have met Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, who is its operational chief and brother of the dreaded Masood Azhar. The meeting was apparently for planning certain operations in Afghanistan. An intelligence report received in Delhi says that “JeM is working along with Taliban in Nagrahar, Kandahar and Helmand provinces, while Lashkar-e-Taiba has been allotted Nuristan, Kunar, Pakitiya, Paktika and Khost to work along with Taliban. LeT has also been given this area to operate as it has organic links with the Haqqani network which is based in this belt.” Pakistan’s ISI, says the report, is coordinating between the Taliban and the two anti-India outfits.

There could be a surge in the number of terrorists available to the ISI in the coming months, says the report. Jaish and Lashkar were already learnt to have shifted some of their bases to Afghanistan post Balakot strike in February 2019.

Though intelligence agencies rule out a total repeat of the 1989-90 situation, thanks to the heightened vigil on the Line of Control, there could be a surge in infiltration incidents in the coming weeks.