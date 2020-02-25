India, US committed to protecting citizens from radical Islamic terrorism: Trump

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Asserting that the United States is working “productively” with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that New Delhi and Washington are committed to protecting their citizens from radical Islamic terrorism.

Trump made these remarks during a joint press conference here following the India and US delegation-level talks.

“In our discussion, Prime Minister Modi and I affirmed our two countries’ commitments to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism. In this effort, the United States is working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil,” Trump said.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi said India and US have decided to further increase their cooperation to hold the perpetrators of terror responsible.

“We are increasing cooperation for homeland security and tackling international crime. Today, due to the decision on homeland security, this will get a boost. To hold the perpetrators of terror responsible, we have decided to further increase our cooperation,” said Modi. India and the United States today signed several agreements including those on mental health and safety of medical products.

Modi again welcomed Trump and his delegation. “President Trump and his delegation are once again warmly welcomed in India. I am particularly happy that he has come with his family on this journey,” he said.Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India, is accompanied by a 12-member delegation which includes First Daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who also act as senior advisor to the US President, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.