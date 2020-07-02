India to strengthen maritime alliance in Indo-Pacific region to counter Chinese aggression

Amid the rising tensions between India and China at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, India is taking steps to strengthen maritime alliance in the Indian Ocean region.The details of the plan are still in the works but could include countries impacted by Chinese aggression in the South China sea. The alliance will not only help maintain balance in the Indo-Pacific region but will also provide strength to the QUAD grouping made up of Japan, US, India and Australia.

In contrast to Atlantic or the Pacific ocean, the Indian ocean which is the third largest ocean is not an open one and entry into it is via straits like Strait of Malacca. India could use its maritime capability by deploying warships near the Malacca Strait, which is regarded as China’s jugular vein to send a strong message to the Chinese communist party that it means business.

India has been an active player of the 22-member strong Indian Ocean Rim Association which consists of countries that share a boundary with the Indian Ocean and expected to be more vocal on illegal fishing by Chinese vessels in the region.

India is not in a mood to believe in China after the June 15 violent face-off that resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. It is believed that any retreat at this juncture would be taken as a sign of weakness, further emboldening China to broaden its strategy of ‘salami-slicing’.

“The martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers – a first on the LAC after 1975 – has the potential to permanently alter the prism through which India steers its China strategy and also transform Indo-Chinese dynamics,” said a source.

China’s new claim on Galwan Valley has only added to the suspicion as the region is strategically important for India since the mountain peaks on either side overlook the crucial Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi (DSDBO) road that connects Sub-Sector North (SSN) with the rest of Ladakh.