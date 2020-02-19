India to send C-17 Globemaster to evacuate its nationals from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The central government will deploy the Indian Air Force’s C-17 military aircraft to China on February 20 to evacuate its nationals from Wuhan city, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, said PTI quoting military sources.

The government will also send a consignment with medical supplies to China. The country is grappling to contain the deadly disease as the death toll climbed to 1,868 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 72,436. The C-17 Globemaster, the biggest military aircraft in the Air Force, will carry a large consignment of medical supplies to China and bring back more Indians from Wuhan, the sources told PTI.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the government till now has evacuated 640 Indians from China by sending an Air India plane.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong has appreciated India for extending solidarity and expressing readiness to assist China to deal with the epidemic. He also said there is no case of infection as of today among the remaining Indians in Hubei province and the authorities are taking “good care” of them.

Last week, India had announced that it will send medical supplies to China which is reeling from the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Ambassador Vikram Misri said that India will do everything within its means to assist the people of China to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

“As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to China,” Misri said, adding that this is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity, and friendship of the people and Government of India with the Chinese people.

China is facing a shortage of medical masks and other equipment after it reported a surge in the number of patients infected with the Virus. Bejing had said that it requires medical masks, gloves, and suits especially for the medical staff attending the virus affected patients.

On February 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering India’s assistance to China to deal with the epidemic.