India to issue RFP for Project 75I submarine programme soon

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) will be issuing Request for Proposal (RFP) for the procurement of Six New Next Generation conventional submarines under its P-75I program by mid-2020 says latest media reports.

Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) earlier this year has selected state-owned Mazagon Dockyard Limited (MDL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) first private sector company as strategic partners (SPs) for construction of the P75(I) from the selected winner of the competition. According to sources close to idrw.org, MDL is likely to get to construct Four submarines and L&T Two Submarines at its Dry dockyards so parallel constructions can happen to shorten the induction of this submarines between 2027-32.

The responses by the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) opened by the Indian Navy last year under its Request for Information (RFI) process included offers from the Naval Group of France with SMX 3.0, TKMS of Germany with Type 218, Rosoboronexport of Russia for the Amur, Navantia of Spain has offered S-80 and South Korean company Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering with KSS-3 submarine.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copy right strikes