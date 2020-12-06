India to host virtual summits with Bangladesh, Vietnam in December to boost diplomatic ties

December promises to be another busy month for Indian diplomacy with at least two prime ministerial level summits with Bangladesh and Vietnam expected to take place.

Also in the works is a visit by Nepalese foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali.

Kicking off the busy season on Sunday was Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane who embarked on a four day trip to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in rare visit to countries in the Gulf region. The trip is being seen as a testimony to India’s warming ties with the Gulf countries. Naravane’s visit to Saudi Arabia is the first such visit by an Indian Army chief and his visit to the UAE comes close on the heels of Foreign minister S Jaishankar stopping off in the UAE after a visit to Bahrain last month.

Last year, India and Saudi Arabia had announced the holding of naval drills this year in March but the covid-19 pandemic resulted in the postponement of plans. The Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have presviously conducted exercises with their UAE counterparts.

Since the Modi government took office in 2014, India has assiduously cultivated ties with all the different countries in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself visited many of the countries. The close interaction has resulted in support to India’s position on Kashmir and terrorism besides valuable counter terrorism cooperation, close energy ties and increased investments from the region.

An incoming visit to India despite the covid-19 pandemic is that of Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali whose schedule includes the India-Nepal joint commission meeting with Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar. India’s invite to Gyawali was conveyed last month by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Ties between the two countries, rocked by a row over Kathmandu issuing a new map including three Indian territories within its boundaries, seem to have stabilized with the visits to Nepal by army chief Naravane, foreign secretary Shringla and the head of India’s external intelligence agency Samant Goel tlast month.

The joint commission meeting between the two countries is to be preceded by consultations on trade and transit, and water resources. A recent Kathmandu Post report said the two sides are close to finalising the amendment of the bilateral transit treaty and the agreement on railway services. Nepal is also keen on concessions for its agricultural products and trans-shipment of goods shipped from third countries via India.

The two prime ministerial level summits include one with close neighbour Bangladesh with whom New Delhi has worked hard to cultivate warm ties. Prime Minister Modi has often held bilateral ties as an exemplar of neighbourly relations. The proposed virtual summit which is to take place in the third week of this month follows Modi putting off a visit to Dhaka in March to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Hasina’s father and regarded as the father of the nation. Hasina had visited India last October.

Ahead of the summit, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is expected to visit India with improving trade and economic ties as the main focus. Bangladesh and India are in talks to hold a Water Resources Secretary-level meeting in December – given that the two countries share more than 50 rivers. To deal with the covid-19 pandemic, Serum Institute of India had signed a pact with Beximco Pharma of Bangladesh for priority delivery of 30 million doses of vaccines to Bangladesh. The progress on vaccine development and availability is another subject to be discussed by the two prime ministers.

Another prime ministerial level summit expected to happen this month is one between India and Vietnam. Ties between the two countries have grown closer with Vietnam seen as a key defence partner of India’s in Southeast Asia. Vietnamese Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich last month invited his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh for the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus on 10 December. Defence collaboration was central to the defence ministerial talks with capability building, training and cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations being discussed between Singh and his counterpart. It was also agreed that India and Vietnam would share hydrographic data and assist the other in the production of navigational charts.