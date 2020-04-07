India to hand over Soviet-built Kilo-class submarine to Myanmar Navy, says source

| By

SOURCE: TASS

India has prepared the INS Sindhuvir, a Soviet-built Project 877 (Kilo-class) submarine for handover to the Myanmar Navy, a military-diplomatic source told TASS.”The submarine’s repair was finalized this February in India. It is only a matter of time and crew training before it will be handed over to the Myanmar Navy,” the source said.

According to the source, the terms of the handover of the Myanmar’s first ever submarine is unclear – Naypyidaw may either buy or lease the ship. Russia’s arms exporter company, Rosoboronexport, did not comment on the deal. The Sindhuvir joined the Indian Navy in 1988. Recently, it underwent medium repairs in Russia’s Severodvinsk. After the Sindhuvir’s handover, India will have eight more Kilo-class submarines.

Earlier, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS that Russia proposed New Delhi to repair three Indian Kilo-class submarines and to buy three more submarines of the same class from the Russian Navy, after all required repairs.