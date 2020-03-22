India to experiment with AI-Based Unmanned LCA-Tejas Concept

| By

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

One of the biggest buzzwords in military technology in recent times has been developing autonomous aircraft with no pilot onboard but evolution in the autonomous flight will come with the removal of the human element and let this aircraft act on their own in a hunter/killer mode and also be used as collect information when on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission.

Not to be left behind, India will soon be taking up Artificial intelligence (AI) driven unmanned LCA-Tejas Concept shortly so that technology can be developed for the development of the next-generation fighter jets in the future. Development of the Unmanned LCA-Tejas for proposed wing man concept was considered to be taken up after the development of Tejas Mk1 as a low-cost option to be deployed alongside a manned aircraft to either act as a complementary asset or as a decoy to protect the crewed system from offensive air defenses.

Information provided to idrw.org, suggests that they will be two phases of the program if approved by the Government. In the first Phase, network-enabled Unmanned LCA-Tejas will be developed so that it can act as a force multiplier to the manned aircraft and be used as a wing man in dangerous missions with inputs from ground controller and the crew of the manned aircraft. The second phase is more AI-Driven where inputs from the Human crew will be minimal and can be used

Both programs are experimental but it can future it can be used to build upon on the unmanned technologies which India is developing for its HALE Class Attack UAVS and its Stealthy Ghataak Platforms. AMCA will be the first manned jet that will have capabilities to give inputs to AI-Driven aircraft in the future and even take controls over it remotely.

