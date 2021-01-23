India to conduct large-scale military exercise next week

| By

SOURCE: Statesman News Service

Amidst its ongoing military stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh, India will conduct a large-scale joint military drill, called ‘Exercise Kavach’, involving assets of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and the Indian Coast Guard, next week under the aegis of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the only joint forces command of the country.

The exercise would involve participation and deployment of elements of the Army’s Amphibious Brigade along with supporting forces including special forces of the Navy, armour/mechanized components, Naval Ships comprising destroyers, ASW corvettes and landing ships with ship-borne helicopters of Eastern Naval Command and ANC, Jaguar maritime strike and transport aircraft from the Indian Air Force and assets of the Coast Guard, the Defence Ministry said today.

The joint force would execute multi-domain, high intensity offensive and defensive manoeuvres in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal and carry out amphibious landing operations, air-landed operation, helicopters-borne insertion of special forces from sea culminating in tactical follow-on operations on land, according to the Ministry.