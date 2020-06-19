India tightens its defences in J&K to foil nefarious designs of Pakistan

As tension between India and China is flaring up following violent clash between two armies in Galwan Valley, Pakistan is once again playing spoilsport. Cross-border infiltration and militancy have been on a sudden rise in and along the LoC and Kashmir Valley. Just a few days after blood was spilt on Sino-Indian border by Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers including a Commanding Officer lost their lives, India is further tightening its defences in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was discussed during high-level security meet held in Jammu on Thursday. Senior Army, police and para-military officers attended the meeting that was chaired by Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police. During the meeting, DGP expressed concern over Pakistan’s heightened activity along line of control (LoC).

In view of these developments, DGP stressed upon the strengthening of counterinsurgency and counter-infiltration grid to foil nefarious design of hostile neighbour.

It has been observed that at a time when Indo-China stand-off in the eastern sector of Ladakh continues, Pakistan is using terrorism to tie down the conventional Indian military by extending the arc of violence to different areas.

On one hand, while China is resorting to salami-slicing tactics in the eastern sector of Ladakh, Pakistan is putting all its energy in giving a fillip to asymmetric warfare in Kashmir. Security forces have rolled their sleeves to counter terror-related activities.

Several counter-terror operations in the recent past are clear pointers towards proactive strategy adopted by troops to deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

”Valley has not seen any drop in the engagement level of the Indian armed forces as they continue to batter militants and foil infiltration bids,” said one of the security force officers.

While reviewing the situation in view of Indo-China stand-off in Ladakh sector, it was decided to heighten vigil and alertness on LOC and International border.

