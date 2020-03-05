India threatening war in region: Pakistani FM

| By

SOURCE: THE NATION PK

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said India was threatening a war in the region through its aggressive attitude.In a meeting here with former US ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Munter – who now works as a global consultant – Qureshi said Indian forces were committing blatant human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Indian steps ever since August 5 last year were proving to be dangerous for regional peace. Qureshi said the Indian government’s controversial legislation was also taking a heavy toll on Indian Muslims’ in terms of human and material losses. “They also discussed US-Taliban peace deal and prospects of intra Afghan dialogue. Bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US also came under discussion during the meeting,” a foreign ministry statement said.

Separately, European Union Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara held a meeting with Foreign Minister Qureshi here yesterday.

“Matters pertaining to trade and political cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union were discussed in the meeting,” said a foreign ministry statement. The foreign minister highlighted grave human rights violations by Indian army in occupied Kashmir. He also apprised the EU ambassador about the Indian government’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act.