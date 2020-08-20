India thanks UAE for support at OIC

| By

SOURCE: WION

India has thanked United Arab Emirates(UAE) for the “understanding” the country has shown at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and supporting New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker said, “I thank you for understanding you’ve shown in regard to developments in OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) that sometimes impinges on our interest”.

Adding further, he said, “It’s important that it should not become a platform that is negative vis-a-vis India.”

The EAM was speaking at the 13th Session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting, which was co-chaired by Jaishankar from India’s side and UAE’s FM Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Pakistan has tried to rake Kashmir at OIC many times but several countries opposed its machinations. This includes Maldives representative once defending India as Islamabad tried to make remarks against New Delhi.

The EAM also called the recent conversation both had after UAE announced full normalisation of ties with Israel. He said, “I’m very happy that we continue to consult and talk to each other regularly on regional and global developments.”

Jaishankar also appreciated UAE’s help to Indian nationals stranded during the COVID-19 pandemic. UAE has the largest number of Indian expatriates with the country becoming a hub for Indians looking job abroad.

The next session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting will take place in Abu Dhabi in 2021.