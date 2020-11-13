India tears into Pakistan for ‘glaringly’ omitting 26/11 attacks’ mastermind in updated terror list

India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan over its updated list of terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, saying the document “glaringly omits” the mastermind and key conspirators of the heinous terror strike.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said there were media reports in Pakistan about the FIA releasing an updated list of most wanted and high profile terrorists that included “several Pakistani nationals involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks”.

The list of wanted terrorists, posted on the website of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has names of 19 terrorists linked to the 2008 attacks in the financial hub. The latest list mostly includes crew members of two boats used by the terrorists to reach Mumbai and those who helped finance the attacks through money transfers.

Most of 19 terrorists are LeT members

“While the list includes a select few members of the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, a UN designated terror entity based in Pakistan, including the crew members of the boats used to execute the 26/11 attack, it glaringly omits the mastermind and key conspirators of the heinous terror attack,” Srivastava said.

The MEA spokesperson further said that India has repeatedly urged Pakistan to give up its “obfuscation and dilatory tactics” in discharging its international obligations in the trial of Mumbai terror attacks.

“It is a fact that the 26/11 terror attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan’s territory. The list makes it clear that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based in Pakistan,” Srivastava said.

26/11 horror

On November 26, 2008, Mumbai witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks in India’s history in which 166 people were killed and over 300 injured after 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in the city.

The terrorists who entered the city via sea route had carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings targetting the famous Taj Hotel in Mumbai besides attacking the Nariman House (also known as Chabad House) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital among other places.

Srivastava said several other countries have also called upon Pakistan to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the dastardly terror attacks to justice.

“It is a matter of serious concern that despite its own public acknowledgement as well as the availability of all necessary evidence, including that shared by India, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe, even as we near the 12th anniversary of 26/11 attacks,” he said.