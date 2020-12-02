India taps into global space market: Ananth Technologies inks deal with US firm

Ananth Technologies, a Hyderabad based aerospace firm, has inked a deal with US firm Saturn Satellites to build two communication satellites. Titled as SaAn Satellite Networks India, the joint venture will be aim at building the two satellites using the tried and tested method of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

What makes this deal truly revolutionary and a first among the many is that it is the first time that a private company has tapped into global space market. The shift has been made possible by Indian government’s push to the private sector to build satellites and rockets and realise the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Managed by New Space India Limited, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Space, SaAn satellite network would be working towards manufacturing 300-700 kg satellites at its facility in Bengaluru. While Ananth Technologies has a carved a space for itself in the space sector as an established supplier of satellite systems and sub-systems for ISRO and earned recognition for integrating solar panels for satellites, this new project will surely prove to be a game changer for not just the company, private sector but also the country at large.

Speaking about the development, Ananth Technologies managing director Subba Rao Pavuluri recently told the media that there are very few companies who make communication satellites in this (300-700 kg) class as the rest of the world is largely concentrated on smaller satellites. Thus, PSLV is uniquely placed as the most economical and proven.