India suspects foul play, wants detailed probe into Karima Baloch’s death: Sources

| By

SOURCE: Times Now

Suspecting foul play, India has sought a detailed probe into the death of prominent Baloch activist Karima Baloch. Times Now’s Srinjoy Chowdhury said there was undue haste in which Karima’s death was called a non-criminal death by the Toronto Police.

“The Toronto Police Service is aware of the heightened community and media interest surrounding a missing person investigation. Earlier today, we confirmed a 37-year-old woman was sadly located deceased on Monday, December 21, 2020,” the Toronto Police wrote in a tweet.

No post mortem conducted

Apart from this, no post mortem was also conducted.

Karima Baloch had been vocal about Pakistan Army and government atrocities in Balochistan.

Named as one of the world’s 100 most “inspirational and influential” women in 2016 by the BBC, Baloch had gone missing on Sunday and was last seen at approximately 3 pm on the same day.

