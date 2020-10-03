India successfully tests advanced version of nuclear-capable Shaurya ballistic missile

| By

SOURCE: Times Now

India on Saturday successfully test-fired an advanced version of the Shaurya surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile in Odisha. The Shaurya missile can strike targets at a range of around 800 kilometres, and will complement the existing class of missile systems.

“It will be lighter and easier to operate,” sources in the government said. In the final phase of its course, the missile moves at hypersonic speeds while moving close to its target, the sources further said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has lately carried out a slew of missile tests amid heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control.

Recent missile tests



Laser-guided anti-tank missile

The DRDO on Tuesday tested an indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, the second such successful test firing of the missile in the last 10 days. The missile has a range of up to 5 kms.

The missile was fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar.

“The ATGM employs a tandem heat warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5-5 km,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ATGM was developed with a capability to launch from multiple launchpads and is currently in the process of technical evaluation trials from the 120-mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun. The Arjun is a 3rd-Gen battle tank developed by the DRDO.

BrahMos

The DRDO on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended range of the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, which is capable of striking targets with precision at a range of more than 400 kms.

The test was carried out under the PJ-10 project of the DRDO.

This was the second time the extended range version of the BrahMos was tested, wherein the airframe and booster of the missile was developed indigenously.