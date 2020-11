India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

India on Tuesday successfully testfired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system. The Missile system secured a direct hit on its target during the trial. The missile destroyed an unmanned target aircraft at medium range.

Earlier on November 13, Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on to a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude.