India successfully test fires 6 advanced version of DRDO’s Pinaka with 45km range

India on Wednesday test-fired DRDO-developed Pinaka from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. It is the advanced version of the missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to increase its striking capability and precision.

As per reports, A total of six rockets were launched in the series and all the tests met complete mission objectives.

All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments such as telemetry, radar, and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems which confirmed the flight performance.

The enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets which are currently under production.