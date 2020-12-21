India strongly protests vandalisation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue in Lahore

SOURCE: TNN

As the treatment of religious minorities and human rights turn into a new battleground for India and Pakistan, the government has officially raised with Islamabad the issue of recent vandalisation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue in Lahore.

Official sources said India had asked Pakistan in a note verbale to probe the incident and protect rights of its minority communities. For the second time in the past 18 months, according to reports in media that India has taken cognisance of, the statue of the founder of the Sikh empire in Lahore Fort was vandalised by a radicalised youth last week. Last year in August, the same “life-size” statue was said to have been damaged by members of a religious group.

The unveiling of the 9-feet statue of a horse-mounted Sikh ruler in July last year was seen as another attempt by Pakistan, after the groundbreaking of the Kartarpur Corridor, to promote religious tourism, with a special focus on the Sikhs. Despite no substantive bilateral engagement with Pakistan since December 2015, India worked with the Imran Khan government to open the Kartarpur Corridor last year, keeping in mind the Sikh sentiments.

After India’s decision to revoke the special status of J&K though, Pakistan went into an overdrive to highlight internationally not just its own allegations of human rights abuses in the Indian union territory but also alleged “Islamophobia” in other parts of India. The government has responded by raising issues concerning human rights abuses in Pakistan with focus on cases where minority community members faced violence, forced conversions and marriages.



The government has been following cases concerning women, including minor girls from religious minority communities, who continue to be victims of religious violence and persecution in Pakistan. It has taken note of the USCIRF Annual Report 2020 which says that in Hindu, Christian, and Sikh communities, young women, often underage, continue to be kidnapped for forced conversion to Islam, and that 1,000 women are forcibly converted to Islam each year.



“The report further says that local police are often accused of complicity in these cases by failing to investigate them properly. In the Sikh community itself, more than 55 such instances of abductions and forced conversions are said to have taken place in the past few months,” said a source.