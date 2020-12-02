India strongly condemns 23 November missile attack on Saudi Aramco facility

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the missile attack targeting a facility of Aramco oil company in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city of Jeddah last week. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Saudi Arabia against such attacks.

“We strongly condemn the missile attack targeting the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on November 23. We stand in solidarity with the friendly government and people of Saudi Arabia against any such attacks,” he said.

Srivastava was responding to a media query on the issue. Last year too, several Saudi oil facilities were attacked using drones and missiles.

Rebels from Yemen’s Houthi militia had claimed responsibility for last week’s attack.