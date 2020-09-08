India stronger than China in Mountain Warfare, capable of winning war in Himalayas: Report

| By

SOURCE: USA DEFENSE NEWS

The recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh region has created a tense situation between the two Asian superpowers. There have been efforts from both sides to defuse the tension through dialogue but no breakthrough has been achieved so far.

In case of a war between India and China, experts believe that India holds an edge over China. A report by Howard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, explains that Indian Armed forces in the Himalayan range can defeat China’s army and may prove experts wrong that India lags behind China in the military strength.

On paper, China might appear stronger than India. But in reality, Indian soldiers are better equipped and trained to fight in extremely cold climates.

It is a well-known fact that China has a bigger defense budget than India. In 2019, it allocated $261 billion for the defense. In comparison, India spent a just little over $71 billion.

China might have more weapons, but India is ahead in terms of the number of soldiers. India has around 3.4 million soldiers whereas China has 2.7 million.

The Belfer Centre for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School also states that India’s Air Force is better than China’s due to better operational capabilities.

The Mirage-2000 and Su-30 have given Indian Air Force an edge over China’s J-10, J-11, and Su-27 fighter jets. India also has all-weather multirole aircraft, whereas only the J-10 in China has this capability.

India also has more experience than China when it comes to fighting wars. It has fought many wars with Pakistan over the years and won all of them. China, on the other hand, fought the last war in 1979 against Vietnam.

When it comes to high altitude warfare, Indian Forces are better prepared than China. India has many aircraft that are capable of flying at high altitudes, whereas Chinese pilots have to fly with limited supplies and fuel due to difficult weather conditions in their airbases in Tibet. On the other hand, Indian supply bases are near to LAC with favorable weather conditions.

Both India and China are nuclear-powered countries. The Americans can help Indians in case the situation deteriorates further. China, on the other hand, has been involved in disputes with many countries opening too many fronts at the same time.