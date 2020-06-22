India Steps Up Security Along LAC, Deploys QRSAM In Ladakh Amid Chinese Air Activities

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

In a significant development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Republic TV sources have said that in the backdrop of increased activity by the Chinese Choppers, the Indian Armed Forces have deployed Surface to Air Missiles (SAM) defence system in Ladakh area. The air defence system was deployed to take care of the area and to prevent violations by the Chinese Army, sources added.

QRSAM deployed at the Eastern Ladakh Sector

Sources said that the Chinese activity was increased in the Eastern Ladakh area before the Galwan Valley incident and their choppers were spotted as they tried to enter the Indian territory. To counter any such activity by the PLA army, the Armed Forces have deployed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile System (QRSAM) at the Eastern Ladakh Sector.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday gave the three defence forces financial powers up to Rs 500 crore per project for the acquisition of critical ammunition required in case an all-out or limited conflict breaks out, according to ANI. This move has been taken in amid the Galwan valley face-off where 20 soldiers were martyred. Similar financial powers were given to the armed forces after the Uri attack and the Balakot aerial strikes against Pakistan.