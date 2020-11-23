India, Singapore naval exercise in Andaman Sea begins today; Indian Navy’s warships, P-8I aircraft in action

| By

SOURCE: Times Now

India and Singapore are set to begin naval exercises in the Andaman Sea from Monday with an aim to enhance mutual inter-operability and learn the best naval practices from each other. This is the 27th edition of the India-Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise (SIMBEX-20) and will take place between November 23 to 25.

While speaking to media ahead of the exercise, Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said, “The scope and complexity of these exercises has increased steadily over the past two decades to include advanced naval drills covering a wide spectrum of maritime operations.”

He further confirmed that the SIMBEX-20 will see the two friendly countries participate in advanced surface, anti-air warfare and anti-submarine warfare exercises including weapon firings over three days of intensive joint operations at sea.

“Besides improving inter-operability between the friendly navies, the India, Singapore and Thailand Trilateral Maritime Exercise (SITMEX) series of exercises also aim to strengthen mutual confidence and develop common understanding and procedures towards enhancing the overall maritime security in the region,” added Madhwal.

According to sources, Indian Navy’s destroyer INS Rana, corvettes INS Kamorta and INS Karmuk, submarine INS Sindhuraj and the P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft are likely to take part in the bilateral naval exercise.

Meanwhile, Singapore will be represented by frigates Intrepid and Steadfast with integral S70B helicopters and landing ship tank Endeavour.

The naval exercise will be conducted as a non-contact, at sea only in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The naval exercise between the two countries will come just a day after a trilateral drill was conducted by India, Singapore and Thailand. Earlier before, the Malabar naval exercise involving the Quad navies was also carried out.