‘India should not worry’: Russia on growing proximity with Pakistan

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Amid its increasing proximity with Pakistan, Russia on Monday said that India doesn’t need to worry about it as Kremlin respects sensitivities of other countries. Russia also slammed the recent US sanctions on Turkey, adding even India feels the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should be the only sanctioning authority.

In a virtual address, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R Kudashev said that Russia does not welcome unilateral sanctions as a tool for international relations. “India’s position is also crystal clear that no sanctions should be enforced other than those applied by the UNSC,” he added.

Kudashev’s condemnation has come in the wake of US’ decision to impose sanction on Turkey over the purchase of Russia-made S-400 missiles.

Talking about the cooperation between India and Russia regarding the peace process in Afghanistan, Russia deputy envoy Roman Babushkin said, “We are maintaining a close dialogue on Afghanistan. We have the Moscow platform for same. Then, we have of course bilateral consultations with India on Afghanistan.”

When asked about the growing proximity between Pakistan and Russia, Babushkin said, “We sincerely don’t think India should be worried. Russia is committed to respecting sensitivities of other countries.”

It should be noted that Pakistan will commence building up of 1,100-kilometer pipeline in collaboration with Russia from July 2021. The pipeline will open doors for Pakistan to establish Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals.

As per Bloomberg, Pakistan will have a majority share between 51-74 per cent in the project, while Russia will own the rest, informed Nadeem Babar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Petroleum.

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev concluded his address by stressing on the importance of ties between China and India.

He said that Russia is a trusted partner for both India and China, and we feel it is vital to ensure a positive atmosphere for cooperation between the two neighbouring Asian giants, including at the platforms of the SCO, BRICS and RIC.