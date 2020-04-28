India sends second tranche of medicines to Bangladesh

India has sent the second tranche of emergency medical supply consisting of 1,00,000 hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets and 50,000 sterile surgical latex gloves to Bangladesh.

The assistance comes under the SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund whose establishment was announced during the SAARC video conference meeting that took place in mid-March under Indian PM Modi’s initiative. The Indian envoy to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over the supplies to Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Maleque who appreciated India’s continued support.

Zahid said, “Helping hands of our neighbour at this time of distress is most welcome”.”We are close neighbours. India has a neighbourhood first policy & in the neighbourhood, it’s BD first for India. We stand with you. Stay safe, stay home. We will come out victorious in this”, Indian envoy to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das said.

The supplies were transported from India with the help of Biman Bangladesh and have been dispatched to Central Medical Stores Depot, Government of Bangladesh.

The first tranche of emergency medical assistance under this fund containing 30,000 surgical masks and 15,000 head-cover were handed over to Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen on 25 March.