India reprimands Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at UNHRC, urges it to work for human rights back home

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

India on Wednesday reprimanded Pakistan for raking up the Kashmir issue at the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) underway in Geneva, Switzerland, and urged it to instead work constructively to fix its own issues back home. Exercising India’s right to reply, Vimarsh Aryan, first secretary, India’s permanent mission to United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), dubbed Pakistan’s bid to bring up the issue an attempt to ‘polarise and politicise’ the forum.

“This Council is responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights universally. However, ironically, what we heard from Pakistani delegation was an attempt to polarise and politicise this august forum.” India accused Islamabad of raising “false and fabricated concerns” of human rights defenders elsewhere while it’s own activists ‘bear the brunt of draconian laws’.

“Pakistani delegation is raising false and fabricated concerns for rights of human rights defenders elsewhere, however, unfortunately, legitimate human rights defenders in Pakistan are bearing the brunt of real draconian laws as we speak.”

Pakistan: The pernicious cradle of global terrorism

Questioning Pakistan’s track record on terrorism, India said Pakistan’s top leadership has also admitted to the country as being a hotbed of terror activities in the region.

“The biggest threat to the human rights of our people including defenders in J&K comes from the pernicious cradle of global terrorism which is Pakistan and whose top leadership has openly acknowledged the same,” he further added. Aryan brought to the session’s notice the repeated references by the international community of the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of journalists, lawyers and human rights activists systematically carried out by the Pakistani security agencies.

“Women human rights activists are the prime targets in the military operations in Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Provinces of Pakistan. Legitimate criticism and Political dissidents are routinely targeted through intimidations and killings by Pakistan,” he said.

The diplomat said that Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will continue to be an integral part of India.