India offers LCA-Tejas, LCH, ALH, Akash Missiles, Radars, and Naval Boats to Bangladesh

Amid China making efforts to sell more weapons, including submarines, to Bangladesh, India recently has conveyed to Bangladesh a list of Indian made defense equipment like LCA-Tejas fighter jet, LCH, LUH, ALH Helicopters, Dornier aircraft, and other defense equipment that have been cleared and are on offer to Bangladesh for purchase under an India’s $500 million line of credit.

idrw.org has been informed, that Other defense types of Naval equipment on offer are Fast Patrol Vessels, Interceptor boats, Offshore Patrol Vessels, Corvettes, and other Naval equipment like Torpedoes, Combat Management system for warships, and Submarines. New Delhi also has cleared the sale of Long Range Surveillance Radars and Akash Missile systems to lure Dhaka out of the Chinese camp.

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla while Addressing a seminar at the Bangladesh Institute for International Studies (BIISS) earlier this year had underlined the potential for robust defense cooperation between the two neighbors. India also welcomed the opportunity for Indian officers to train at premier military institutions of Bangladesh, just as the Indian side is ready to open military training institutes at all levels from officer cadet training to specialized higher command training to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh still appears to be less enthusiastic due to various reasons, including geopolitical aspects. Bangladesh’s security forces in regards to purchasing arms from India have undertaken a go-slow policy considering different aspects, including geopolitical ones, but Dhaka has shown some intent on taking its time to come to a decision and have told Indian officials that after consultations with the relevant ministries a decision will be taken based on the needs of the country’s military.

