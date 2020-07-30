India Offers Brahmos Cruise Missile Exports to Prabowo

| By

SOURCE: REPUBLIKA.CO.ID

India and Indonesia agreed to expand cooperation in the defense sector. including industry and technology sharing. The possibility of expanding relations in the defense and military fields was further discussed during talks between Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Indonesian Defense Minister Lieutenant General (Ret) Prabowo Subianto. Reflecting the importance of Indonesia in relation to its strategic relations with India, Prabowo arrived in India on Sunday (26/7), to hold talks with military officials, in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country.

Sources said, the problem of the possibility of exporting Brahmos cruise missiles to Indonesia by India and further steps to deepen maritime security cooperation were prominent in talks between the two countries.

“The two ministers agreed to further enhance bilateral defense cooperation in areas that were mutually agreed upon. The potential for cooperation in the defense industry and defense technology sectors was also identified by the two countries, “the Ministry of Defense said in a statement, quoted from The Print , Monday (27/8).

In the statement, both Singh and Subianto committed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and bring defense ties to the “next level of delivery.”

“The meeting ended on a positive note with a commitment to further strengthen and expand the scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries,” the Defense Ministry said without giving details.

India and Indonesia have strong cooperation in the defense and security sector.

The two countries signed a new defense cooperation agreement in 2018 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indonesia. The pact aims to reflect increased relations between the two countries for a comprehensive strategic partnership.

In Monday’s talks, Defense Minister repeated the long history of mutually beneficial interactions between the two countries with a tradition of close political dialogue, economic and trade relations as well as cultural and person-to-person interactions. Officials said the two sides explored various fields to further expand strategic cooperation including in the defense industry and share technology.

While India Sentinelsreported, Prabowo paid a working visit to Indonesia for three days, namely on 26-28 July 2020. On Monday, Prabowo began the agenda of the visit by placing a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital of India. He was welcomed by the Honorary Guard at South Block Lawns, and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh received Prabowo’s arrival at his office in South Block. Then, the two ministers held bilateral talks in a closed manner to further strengthen the defense ties of India and Indonesia.

In a meeting with Prabowo, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Chief of Defense Staff and Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General MM Naravane, Chief of Navy Staff (KSAL) Admiral Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU) ) Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and Secretary of the Defense Ministry Dr. Ajay Kumar.