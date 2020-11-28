India offers Astra BVR-AAM to Vietnam’s Su-27 and Su-30 fleet

India has offered Vietnam it’s locally produced Astra Mk1 Beyond Visual range Air to Air Missile to be equipped primarily on its Sukhoi-30MK2 fighter fleet also on its older Su-27 fleet in recent meetings between Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Vietnamese counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich over video-conferencing.

India has assured Vietnam help in the modernization of its armed forces, with a focus on enhancing maritime capabilities including training of its Pilots for flying Russian-made Su-30 jets and to train its aircrew in the maintenance of these jets. IAF recently cleared Astra Mk1 BVR-AAMs to be operational on its Su-30MKI fleet after extensive trails.

Vietnam is keen on acquiring a host of military equipment, including India’s Akash air defense system and the Dhruv helicopters, besides the BrahMos from India but deals have not materialized because of several reasons, including funding.

Indian firm L&T is currently in the process of constructing 12 high-speed patrol boats for the Vietnam Border Guard and more Naval boats orders are expected sometime in near future said sources close to idrw.org.

