India offered Second tranche of 36 Rafale jets: French Media

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG.

French President Emmanuel Macron is spearheading a Diplomatic offensive to push for securing an order for the second tranche of 36 Rafale from India, says a French Media report filed by Air-cosmos Magazine. France is also trying to secure the sale of 6 Ex-French Air Force A330 Air Tankers that have been offered at a reduced cost that will be overhauled before deliveries with 30 years Airworthiness guarantees from Airbus.

India initially had decided to go for Six A330 MMRT based Airtankers from a UK based company that specializes in the Leasing of Commercial aircraft converted to the military specifications on a wet-lease for 7-10 years period, but India is now considering French offer due to reduced price.

France has reportedly offered to set up a local production line in India for the Rafale with 70% Transfer of Technology (ToT). Air-cosmos said that the second tranche of 36 Rafale has been offered at around 5 billion Euros that is way less than the previous deal that was concluded at 7.8 billion Euros. The previous deal included an additional cost for India specific enhancements and a 30% offset clause that has been removed now. India will also not be needing pilot training at French facilities due to which the second tranche has been offered at a reduced price.

