India Needs To Enhance Overall Capability To Deal With Future Security Challenges: IAF Chief

SOURCE: PTI

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said the Chinese military resorted to heavy deployment of military systems like surface-to-air missiles and radars but added that India has also taken steps to deal with the situation.

