India needs sovereign rules for social media

When the internet was new and being hailed as a new frontier of freedom, few foresaw how an infodemic of fake news on social media platforms could scuttle the dream of a better-informed and thus wiser world. So severe has the crisis of lies fanning out far and wide become, that “mis” is now an apt prefix for this so-called “information age”. The dangers of the phenomenon are clear. With weapons and viruses more lethal than ever, words and falsehoods can kill.

India has had several instances of mob violence spurred by incendiary material posted online, but it has taken a firestorm over racism in America to lend the idea of social media curbs its urgency there. The US spotlight, of late, has been on the posts of President Donald Trump, whose challenger for the White House, Joe Biden, is campaigning to mount pressure on Facebook to revise its hands-off policy on what gets conveyed by its media vehicles.

Under an employee siege over the issue, the US-based company had signalled a revision of its guidelines for content intervention. Twitter, which serves more as a broadcast platform, had acted earlier to tighten its self-regulatory norms, earning Trump’s ire by flagging a few of his tweets for a fact check and even slipping one behind a cautionary screen for allegedly “glorifying violence”. The editorial calls being made by this app have stirred an e-hornet’s nest, and US political trends suggest that State regulation could come into force at some point. Either way, what we say online in India may soon be subject to moderation by American values and politics, an outcome we need to pre-empt.