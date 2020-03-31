‘India needs a new CAA’: Subramanian Swamy slams Pakistan over video alleging Hindus in Sind are being ‘starved to death’

| By

SOURCE: FPJ

In recent days, the novel coronavirus pandemic has left many countries reeling. In India there have been over a thousand cases, while neighbouring Pakistan has seen around 1,625 cases.

With people being urged to stay at home to avoid the spread of the virus, governments have taken a slew of measures to provide aid. But even as relief measures are being announced allegations have surfaced that Hindus in different parts of Pakistan have been denied food and other essential supplies.

Reacting to the same, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy criticised Pakistan for avoiding the topic.

“Pakistan must explain to the UNHCR the video report circulating that Sind Hindu population is being starved to death. If it is a fake video then that too be told,” he said.

Swamy added that in the absence of any comment from the neighbouring country, India would “believe the worst about Pak judging by Pakistan’s track record.”

“India needs a new CAA,” Swamy declared.

According to an ANI report, people belonging to the Hindu community were unable to receive food supplies and daily essentials at Rehrri Ghoth in Karachi. They were among thousands of poor people who had assembled to receive aid. Reportedly, they were asked to go back since the rations were only meant for Muslims. Activists had alleged the same.

The distribution of food supplies was organized by local government in collaboration with the district government. Sindh government issued an order to distribute ration lockdown through local NGOs and administration to daily wage workers and laborers.

According to the report, Hindus in Liyari, Sachal Ghoth and other parts of Karachi as well as all over Sindh are being denied a share in government food and rations.

Many, including politicians and leaders in India had spoken about the issue. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa for example, had asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar to look into the issue.