India need to be self-reliant, net exporter of technology: Defence minister

| By

SOURCE: NE NOW NEWS

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday stressed on the need for India to become self-reliant and ‘net exporter of technology’. He said this while addressing the scientists of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on the occasion of National Technology Day (NTD) in New Delhi through video conference.

Rajnath Singh said, “In the last five years, we have set new targets, and worked hard to formulate the right policy framework to achieve them.”“I am sure that you can see this change in every field of defence research, development and manufacture,” he added. “We always have to keep in mind that there is no alternative to indigenous technology and indigenous manufacture. We will be truly self-reliant only when India succeeds in becoming a net exporter instead of a net importer of technology,” he also said.

While calling upon the country’s pool of experts to contribute to make India a technological powerhouse, Rajnath Singh said the Government and people fully support their future endeavours in this direction.

Singh said defence organizations are tackling the challenges posed by COVID-19 using state-of-the-art technology.

India’s defence forces and research and development efforts have contributed significantly in finding solutions to the challenges posed by this invisible enemy.

He added, “DRDO has developed more than 50 products in the last three-four months, like bio suit, sanitizer dispenser, PPE kits, etc through its continuous efforts to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.”

“The indomitable spirit of our defence industry has increased the opportunity for mass production of these high quality products in record time,” he added.

The NTD is observed on May 11 commemorating the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998 that symbolized successful achievements of home grown technologies and stressed the need for self-reliance in critical areas.

Speaking on significance of the occasion, the defence minister said, “This day is dedicated to the knowledge, talent and perseverance of our Indian scientists, especially those who have made their valuable contribution in finding solutions to the complex national security challenges of the country”.

He further said, “National Technology Day is an opportunity to take stock of our technological advancements and if we are to emerge as a technological force then we should know what to do. Such introspection is necessary because science and technology have become the most important drivers of a nation’s economy.”

The day reminds us of the continuous effort to achieve self-reliance in important technologies, encourage innovations and maintain technology flow for product realisation, he added.