India must leapfrog in military technologies: Air Marshal Suresh

| By

SOURCE: Anantha Krishnan M / Onmanorma

Air Marshal Balakrishnan Suresh, the Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) of Western Air Command (WAC) has hung up his boots today after serving the Indian Air Force (IAF) for close to four decades. In an interview to Onmanorma, Air Marshal Suresh said that indigenous efforts to develop military platforms and technologies might take time, but in the long run it would pay rich dividends for the country.

“When you look at the user, we always want the best with us. We want cutting edge technologies, weapons and platforms of current generation. Aviation itself is a very young arm compared to naval and land forces. Lots of home-grown efforts have taken place on radars and weapons. It is not a simple task to make a fighter like Tejas. It is not just R&D alone but it is also a process of discovery,” Air Marshal Suresh said.

He said at the moment India is not in a position to provide complete military technologies.

“Finding the right balance (developing and importing) is the trick of the trade and many people go wrong here,” Air Marshal Suresh, hailing from erstwhile Trivandrum said.

Interestingly, he donned the military uniform at the age of 12 in 1972, after joining the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun. Later he was selected for the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 1977 and was part of the 57th course.

Tejas is fantastic

When asked about the possibilities of Tejas finding a potential user outside India, he said the task should not be left with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) alone.

“It has to be through a wider government approach as well. It has to be strategized. Tejas is a fantastic aircraft and there is no doubt about it. I have flown it. But the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Availability of the aircraft is important now with the squadrons in place. The serviceability of aircraft, readiness of mission-critical systems and maintainability are key factors. The machine must be available when I want it,” says the senior officer, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot into the IAF in 1980.

Rafales will be a game-changer

“India has to leapfrog in military technologies. And we are capable of doing so. We don’t have the liberty of evolution at a slow pace. All other countries and manufacturers had that liberty and luxury of time on their hands, which we don’t have now. We need to catch up with the rest,” he said.