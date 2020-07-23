India must allow armed forces to raise own finances. Defence budget will never be enough

SOURCE: THE PRINT

Ever since the confrontation with China in the mountains of Ladakh, and the threat of escalation to war, retired armed forces officers have been calling for an increase in capabilities of their respective Services, and advocating new strategies to ward off an aggressive enemy. The Narendra Modi government reacted with the usual firefighting tactics by approving arms procurement worth $5.5 billion, including new aircraft from Russia, and fast-tracking decision-making to allow each Service to purchase systems it requires urgently.

All these are welcome moves, at a critical time. But the point is this — China may or may not have encroached on Indian territory, however it has certainly succeeded in driving New Delhi to allocate scarce resources towards defence at a time when it needs every penny to bring a pandemic-hit economy back on track.

The truth is that India’s defence budget has never been able to keep up with actual expenditures. The game of catch up has got worse with domain experts pointing out that this gap between allocations and requirements has risen steadily to about 30 per cent in the last seven years. The coronavirus pushed the Centre to further impose cuts across ministries, with the defence ministry – which consumes just one-seventh of the budget — also asked to further limit expenditures; all this when the Report of the Standing Committee on Defence had warned in 2019 that ‘huge deficiencies and obsolescence of equipment’ did not augur well for a two-front war, or indeed, any war at all.

In this and the coming years, any sustained increase in spending on defence is not just unlikely, but also criminal given the other huge requirements needed to kickstart the Indian economy.

Given this reality, it may be time for the Indian armed forces to be allowed to raise their own finances, even while increasing their technical exposure and capabilities.

Bringing in own money

One way for the Services to raise their own monetary power is to alter the practise of reimbursement for Services in ‘aid to civil power’ – for instance, helicopters for ongoing floods in Assam or landslides and road clearing in Uttarakhand. As of now, the state governments reimburse the money to the Centre in the Consolidated Fund of India. For instance, the Indian Air Force billed the Kerala government Rs 113 crore for the 2018 flood rescue operations, with the Army having its own accounts. This could be repatriated back to the Service concerned to utilise for equipment purchase or refurbishing. However, that still remains a ‘book transfer’ within the government, and doesn’t go far enough.

So, ways have to be found to monetise Service capabilities in certain areas. For instance, the Border Roads Organisation and the Army Corps of Engineers could be contracted to build expressways and bridges in India on a profit basis. The latter has already done so by building an overbridge in Delhi in record time, which had collapsed days after a private firm hired by the Public Works Department (PWD) had finished it just before the start of the Commonwealth Games in 2010.