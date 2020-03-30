India moves staff from Herat, Jalalabad to Kabul

India has shifted its diplomats and staff from its consulates in Afghan cities of Herat and Jalalabad to Kabul in view of fast-spreading cases of Covid-19 in that country which shares a long border with Iran, the worst-hit nation by the pandemic in the region. Government sources said all Indian staff at the two consulates were brought to Kabul as part of precautionary measures, following the swelling number of Covid cases in the war-ravaged country.

According to the Afghan government, a total of 110 people have been infected by the virus, although health experts believe the actual number could be higher as several provinces in the country do not have facilities to carry out lab tests to check the infection.

The sources said the Indian staff from the two consulates were shifted to Kabul as there are no adequate medical facilities in Herat and Jalalabad.

The Indian diplomats and staff in Kabul have been told to take all required precautions to insulate themselves from the virus while carrying out their normal duties in the embassy.