India moves air defense missile systems to eastern Ladakh

| By

SOURCE: IANS

Amid increased activity by Chinese fighter jets and helicopters along the real control line (LAC), the Indian Armed Forces have deployed their highly advanced surface-to-air missile defense systems fast in the sector of eastern Ladakh. “As part of the ongoing construction in the area, air defense systems of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been deployed in the area to prevent any mishap of fighter jets from the Chinese Air Force or People’s Liberation Army helicopters. ” “government sources told ANI.

In the past two weeks, Chinese forces have brought heavy air superiority aircraft such as the Sukhoi-30 and its strategic bombers to rear locations which have been detected flying near Indian territory while maintaining the distance of more than 10 km from the border.

Sources said India would also soon obtain a high-performance air defense system from a friendly country that could be deployed and that the entire area could be taken over to prevent any enemy from getting there.

Sources said that Chinese helicopters were flying very close to the Indian LAC in all sectors in difficulty, including the northern sub-sector (Daulat Beg Oldie sector), the Galwan Valley near Patrolling Point 14, Patrolling Point 15, Patrolling Point 17 and 17A (Hot Zone Springs) as well as the Pangong Tso and Finger zone where they are now approaching Finger 3 zone.

The Indian rapid reaction air defense missile includes the Akash missile which can shoot down very fast combat aircraft and drones in seconds and many modifications and improvements have already been made to make it suitable for deployment on mountainous terrain.

Indian Air Force fighter jets have also been very active in the eastern region of Ladakh as they enter the fully loaded troubled theater after taking off from nearby air bases in the plains in a matter of minutes.

Surveillance gaps have also been filled and no enemy aircraft could go unnoticed by the defense forces.

Shortly after the Chinese began transgressing into Indian territory in the first week of May, the Indian Air Force sent its Su-30MKIs to eastern Ladakh after they were found close to entering Indian airspace. Chinese helicopters have made frequent trips to their claim lines in the Ladakh area, including a construction site near the Galwan Valley.