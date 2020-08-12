India might test the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) again

India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a launch of an experimental flight vehicle in the Bay of Bengal for the period from 20nd to 22nd August 2020 for the area around 550km which is quite similar to the one which was issued last year before it successfully tested indigenously-developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV).

Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal will be used to test an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight, which can cruise at speed of Mach 6 and move up to an altitude of 32.5 kilometers in 20 seconds. DRDO Scientist back in 2019 has said second trials will happen in less than 6 months but that didn’t happen for some reason.

HSTDV is mounted on an Agni-I missile platform but some reports hint that the last in the missile test, Agni-I missile did not perform as required leading to partial success but other reports dismissed claims of partial success as rumors and claimed that the missile was successfully launched” and the data collected will be analysed to “validate critical technologies”

