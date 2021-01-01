India lodges complaint with Pakistan against destruction of Hindu temple

India on Friday lodged a formal protest with Pakistan via diplomatic channels against the vandalisation of a Hindu temple there, reported a source.

Recently, on December 30, a mob of over a hundred people led by local Muslim clerics destroyed and set on fire a Hindu temple in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A viral video clip on social media showed a violent mob destroying the walls and roof of the temple.

This act against the Hindu minority community has been widely condemned by human rights activists based in Pakistan and other parts of the world.

The mob incited by a local cleric was part of a rally organised by Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a Sunni Deobandi political party in Pakistan. In the rally, speakers delivered inflammatory speeches after which the mob stormed the temple, set it ablaze, and razed it to the ground.