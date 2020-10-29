“India Ko Ghus Ke Maara”: Pak Minister Claims Pulwama Attack

SOURCE: NDTV

Pakistan was responsible for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama last year in which 40 Indian paramilitary troopers were killed, a Pakistani minister has told the country’s legislature, in a damning admission of the country’s role in sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

“Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success,” Fawad Chaudhury, a minister said in the national assembly.

The sensational admission came amid a debate over opposition leader Ayaz Sadiq’s disclosure about a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after an encounter between Indian and Pakistani fighter jets near the Line of Control.

Mr Qureshi told a visibly flustered General Bajwa unless he released Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman whose plane crashed across the Line of Control, India would attack Pakistan “that night by 9 pm.”

“I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which (Prime Minister) Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for god’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm,” Mr Sadiq recounted the events of the meeting.