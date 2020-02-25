India keeps a close watch as pro-Pakistan Mahathir Mohamad resigns as PM

India will breathe sigh of relief following Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to step down in the backdrop of the nonagenarian leader’s attempts to openly support Pakistan over the Kashmir issue but remains cautious over the constantly evolving developments that might bring Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) into power.

Delhi is closely watching as political drama continues to unfold in Malaysia. Presence of PAS in any decision-making process in Kuala Lumpur may not be a positive development for the region as well as India. Diplomatic sources told ET that “renegade” members of Anwar Ibrahim’s PKR were angling to team up with Umno, the right-wing Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), two smaller opposition parties and certain sections of Bersatu to “form a back-door government”. There is also possibility that Mahathir might be able to return to power yet again with support from some other parties minus Anwar Ibrahim.

The country’s ethnic Malay voters, whose support helped Mahathir win the historic 2018 election, have been drifting back to Umno, the dominant party in the previous ruling coalition. The idea of forming a new coalition and bringing Umno back in has gained momentum, although the extent to which Mr Mahathir is still pulling the strings is not clear.

While PM Narendra Modi reached out to Mahathir by stopping over in Kuala Lumpur within months of his return to power, the Malaysian PM did not reciprocate in right earnest, sources here rued. Rather as part of his efforts to emerge as a leader of the Islamic World Mahathir was a vocal critic of India’s moves on Kashmir besides CAA. In December despite objections from Saudi Arabia Mahathir went ahead and organised an Islamic conference with participation of Turkish President.

India hit back by stopping palm oil imports from Malaysia.

During Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s visit to Kuala Lumpur earlier this month thanked his host and Malaysian PM for the latter’s consistent support on Kashmir. The Malaysian PM also extended support to Pakistan deter against FATF blacklisting. Khan launched an attack on OIC for failing to speaking in one voice on the Kashmir issue indirectly chiding OIC leader Saudi Arabia for diluting support towards the cause.

The Pak PM in fact praised his Malaysian counterpart for taking an open stance on Kashmir despite threats by India to cut off import of palm oil. “A leader always has a belief system and an ideology, and that’s why we love and respect Mahathir,” he said.

Pakistan also decided to compensate for India’s decision to stop palm oil imports. “I think Pakistan is quite ready to import more palm oil from Malaysia,” said the Malaysian prime minister in a joint presser with Khan on that occasion.