‘India is responsible for the conflict’ with China: PAK FM Qureshi comes to aid his Abbu

SOURCE: DAWN

Reacting to the violent faceoff between India and China, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was observing the developments carefully but that it held India responsible for the conflict.

“India should have never built roads and airstrips in a disputed area,” he said. He was speaking to anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada on Geo News. “This isn’t a new dispute between the two countries. If you remember, they [India and China] even fought a war over this in 1962,” Qureshi said.

“First, I heard that Indian soldiers were physically beaten and now I’m hearing that 20 soldiers have been killed and that number could rise,” he added.

The foreign minister said that India does not have good relations with any of its neighbours. “India has issues with us, China, Nepal and even Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh used to be a good friend of theirs but after the Citizenship Amendment Act [debacle], relations between the two countries have become tense,” he said.