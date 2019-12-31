India installs missiles at LoC: No talks with India until Kashmir solution, says FM Qureshi

SOURCE: THE NEWS PK

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said no talks can be held with India until the Kashmir issue is resolved according to the UN resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people, and the anti-Muslim legislation issue is settled. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Qureshi said how talks with India could be held in such a situation that it had cut fence at five points of the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary and installed missiles aiming at Pakistan.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had informed the world about possible Indian strikes time and again. He said Indian could carry out false flag operation at LoC to divert the world attention from its internal strife and the atrocities its forces were committing in held Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi said Pakistan had written the seventh letter to the United Nations Security Council about the worsening situation and China had also demanded a briefing from the UN military observers on the basis of Pakistan’s letter.

He said the government was taking all possible measures to settle the Kashmir dispute with India in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Qureshi said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was going to hold a special session on the situation in India, the most controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the ongoing curbs in Jammu and Kashmir.

The FM said Pakistan wanted to host the OIC meeting in Islamabad. He said the Indian-held Kashmir was no more a problem of India but an international issue. Not a single Kashmiri leader was supporting the Indian narrative on Kashmir, he added. India had attempted to conceal facts on rights violations in held Kashmir, but large-scale protests in Indian states against the Citizenship Act had exposed Indian extremism.

Qureshi said India had been divided into two parts on the public level: one was supporting secularism, while the other was working for imposing the extremist Hindutva ideology. The FM regretted that Indian Supreme Court ruled in favour of construction of Ram Temple at the Babari Masjid site.