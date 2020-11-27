India in Talks to Resolve Standoff With China, Will Not Compromise on Sovereignty: Rajnath Singh

SOURCE: NEWS18

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India is in talks with China to resolve the border stand-off, which has arisen out of “perceptional difference” regarding the issue at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and violations of protocols. “I want to assure everyone that under PM Modi’s administration, there will be no compromise on India’s border, self-respect and sovereignty,” he said.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the defence minister further said India, under BJP-led government at the Centre, has brought about policy changes in its fight against terrorism and is no more a soft target for attacks. On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, he said that the changes made by the government in terms of national security has ensured that such attacks do not happen again.

Meanwhile, the Chinese military said on Thursday that China and India have maintained “candid and in-depth communication and coordination” to promote disengagement in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after the eighth round of talks to resolve the current standoff.

China and India have been locked in a bitter border dispute for months in the remote Ladakh region. The standoff between the Asian giants erupted in early May into a fierce brawl, and then worsened on June 15 into hand-to-hand combat with soldiers using clubs, stones and fists, leaving 20 Indian troops dead. China is believed to also have suffered casualties, but has not given any details.

Singh also expressed confidence at the possibility of BJP winning a two-third majority in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and said polls next year will be very good for the saffron party.

Speaking about the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the newly formulated farm laws, he said. “I appeal to farmers to end their protest. We are not against them and are open for talks. They should understand that the newly-passed farm laws will benefit small farmers.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the country is fighting terrorism with a new policy and a new process. In his valedictory address at the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Modi remembered the 26/11 martyrs on the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack. “India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai terror attack. India is now fighting terrorism with a new policy and a new process,” he said.