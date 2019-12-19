India hits back at Pak PM over CAA remark; says don’t need advice from self-proclaimed human rights champions

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Hitting back at Pakistan over that country’s PM Imran Khan’s statement that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would lead to a conflict between the two nuclear-tipped nations, India, on Wednesday, told the United Nations that Pakistan was a ‘self-proclaimed champion of human rights’, which systematically shrunk the size of its own minorities.

“We categorically and unequivocally reject unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pak PM which only reflects visceral &pathological prejudice against India,” Rajiv Chander, India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations in Geneva said.

“Pakistan is a self-proclaimed champion of human rights that has shrunk the size of its own minority community, 23% in 1947 to 3% today, by subjecting them to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuse and forced conversions,” he said, adding, “Citizens of India don’t need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism based on the ideology of hate. It would serve PM Khan and his country well if he focuses on the welfare of his own people and country.”

Speaking at the Global Refugee Forum, Imran Khan on Wednesday issued a nuclear threat to India and said, “Legislation passed by Indian Parliament would not only lead to a refugee crisis in the South Asian region but may also lead to a conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.” He had issued similar threats at the United Nations General Assembly in New York while raising the Kashmir issue in reference to India’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

Earlier today, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also rubbished Khan’s statement and said that his remarks were nothing but ‘falsehood’.