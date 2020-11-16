India highlights Pakistan’s role in terror; calls it ‘egregious example of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism’

India on Monday highlighted Pakistan’s role in supporting terrorism, calling it a “particularly egregious example of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism”. Speaking virtually at the Deccan Dialogue, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said, “As regards terrorism, the era of ‘not my problem’ came to an end in 9/11” and called for “whole-hearted international collaborative effort”.

His comments come even as Islamabad is yet to be seen acting on the issue of terror. Last week, Islamabad accepted its involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks with the country’s federal investigation agency issuing an 800-page list of the country’s most wanted which included 11 terrorists involved in the 2008 attacks on India’s financial capital.

The EAM said, “The world is gradually becoming aware of the global nature of international terrorism. Our relentless efforts have kept it in the spotlight, bringing out related aspects like terror finance, radicalization and cyber recruitment”. He added, “The goal remains to reach a comprehensive convention on the subject and we will not rest till that happens.”

India-backed Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) at the United Nations calls for a common definition of terrorism. It was introduced in 1996 and due to lack of global consensus on the issue of terror has not been passed.

Jaishankar also spoke about financial action task force (FATF) saying, “On terrorism, our efforts have contributed to a larger awareness of its different facets. The FATF has become a more important forum and black money is today firmly on the agenda of the G-20. The world no longer sees it as a law and order issue.”