India has slained more than 100 Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley, claims former Chinese military official

| By

SOURCE: Newscast Pratyaksha

Jianli Yang, a former Chinese military official and son of a leader in the Chinese Communist Party, made a sensational claim. As per Yang, ‘More than 100 Chinese troops were killed in the dreadful conflict between Indian and Chinese soldiers, on the night of 15th June. But the Chinese regime is hiding this information from the Chinese people. President Xi Jinping is worried that if the information regarding the soldiers, killed in the Galwan Valley, is disclosed, the serving as well as the retired soldiers could revolt. Not only this but also there could be a rebellion within the Communist Party.’

in his article written for the newspaper, Washington Times, Jianli Yang accused that the Chinese regime is not willing to disclose the information regarding the Galwan Valley conflict Yang reminded that in the last few days, Zhao Lijiang, the spokesman of the Chinese foreign ministry has dodged the questions regarding the Chinese casualties, in the Galwan Valley, during various news conferences. Yang made vitriolic criticism saying that China is not willing to openly state the number of casualties in the Galwan Valley conflict. On the other hand, the Indian government honoured if martyrs.

Yang presented the plight of the soldiers saying ‘It is better not to think of the state of the retired Chinese army personnel when China does not care for the serving soldiers and martyrs from the Chinese military. The Chinese government frequently treats the retired soldiers, who participated in the 1979 China-Vietnam or the Korean war, with contempt. These soldiers are protesting against the communist government for pension, medical facilities and employment, for the last many years. But the Chinese government is not willing to take cognisance of their demands.’

There are nearly 57.5 million soldiers retired from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Every year these soldiers protest for their pension and other demands. Saying that the Jinping government takes action against these soldiers, he has cited the protests held by the retired soldiers against Jinping, in various cities including Beijing. Yang also claimed that moreover, there is anger brewing in these soldiers against Jinping as he closed the other avenues of employment for these soldiers.

The Chinese rulers are worried that in this scenario, if it is announced that the number of Chinese soldiers killed is in multiples of the number of Indian soldiers, Jinping will have to face a backlash and the retired soldiers, taking advantage of the situation, will attack the Chinese government. Jinping is well aware that once the retired Chinese soldiers declare a rebellion, even the iron grip of the government cannot control the situation. Therefore, since the last few years, Jinping has been appealing to the Chinese military, to have complete faith in him.