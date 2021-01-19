India hails Trump’s Abraham Accords, supports two-state solution for Palestine, Israel peace

Aday ahead of the Biden administration taking office, India hailed Trump administration’s peace efforts at the United Nations Security Council meeting on the Arab League.

Speaking at the session on Monday, ‘Security Council briefing on Cooperation between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organizations: League of Arab States’, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations said, “Recent months have witnessed positive developments, including the signing of the Abraham Accords. India has always supported the Palestinian issue and peace and stability in West Asia which is our extended neighbourhood.”

“As such we welcome these agreements regarding normalization of relations between Israel and other countries, which we believe will contribute to peace and stability in West Asia,” he added.

The Indian envoy emphasised that the cooperation between the UN and League of Arab States would be “incomplete” without mentioning its importance in the Middle East Peace Process.

“Both organizations should make renewed efforts to facilitate the peace process,” he said.

India also reiterated its support to the Palestinian cause and pushed for a “two-state” solution to guarantee “lasting peace”.

“We also continue to maintain our traditional support for the Palestinian cause. A two-state solution and lasting peace can be achieved only through direct negotiations between the two parties on all final status issues, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians for Statehood and Israel’s security concerns,” he said.

“We urge the Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations and to eschew violence that may make negotiations more difficult to resume,” he added.

Ambassador Tirumurti also focused on the deep, “civilisational” ties that India enjoys with the entire Arab world and the fact that West Asia and North Africa together host around nine million Indians.

“For India, peace and stability in West Asia and North Africa is of vital interest. Arab countries are host to around nine million Indians, the largest expat community in the Arab world. Their contributions to the economies of host countries and nation-building efforts are greatly appreciated by both the people and the governments of these countries. Indians from the Arab world remit around $48 billion to India annually,” he said.

He expressed gratitude for the assistance extended by Arab countries for Vande Bharat Mission, the largest repatriation exercise undertaken by India and probably anywhere in the world during Covid-19 imposed travel restrictions.

In conclusion, the Indian envoy said, “Let me reiterate India’s support for closer and meaningful cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States that will benefit the region immensely.”

India will continue to partner with the Arab countries in their efforts to achieve peace, stability and prosperity and will work together with the League of Arab States in their pursuit of regional peace and security, combating terrorism and other challenges and in promoting tolerance and pluralistic traditions.”